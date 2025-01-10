Blackpool receive response from League Two outfit following bid for 10-goal winger

James Berry (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Blackpool’s bid for Chesterfield winger James Berry has reportedly been rejected.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders are keen to strengthen in wide areas this month, with Spireites man believed to be of interest on the back of his 10 goals in all competitions during the first half of the campaign.

Chesterfield earned promotion back to the EFL last season under Paul Cook, with Berry finding the back of the net six times in 33 outings in the National League-winning campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Derbyshire Times report that Blackpool’s initial approach for the 24-year-old has been turned down, but sources claim a second bid is being lined up.

The former Liverpool and Wigan Athletic youth player, started his professional career with Hull City - where he made his senior debut.

Following his release from the Tigers, he initially moved to Altrincham, before making a loan move to Macclesfield Town permanent.

The potential signing of Berry would provide additional competition and back up for CJ Hamilton on the left side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Elliot Embleton and Dom Ballard slotted into that position during the ex-Mansfield man’s recent spell on the sidelines, but neither could make an impact prior to their respective departures earlier this month.