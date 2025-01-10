Blackpool receive response from League Two outfit following bid for 10-goal winger
The Seasiders are keen to strengthen in wide areas this month, with Spireites man believed to be of interest on the back of his 10 goals in all competitions during the first half of the campaign.
Chesterfield earned promotion back to the EFL last season under Paul Cook, with Berry finding the back of the net six times in 33 outings in the National League-winning campaign.
The Derbyshire Times report that Blackpool’s initial approach for the 24-year-old has been turned down, but sources claim a second bid is being lined up.
The former Liverpool and Wigan Athletic youth player, started his professional career with Hull City - where he made his senior debut.
Following his release from the Tigers, he initially moved to Altrincham, before making a loan move to Macclesfield Town permanent.
The potential signing of Berry would provide additional competition and back up for CJ Hamilton on the left side.
Both Elliot Embleton and Dom Ballard slotted into that position during the ex-Mansfield man’s recent spell on the sidelines, but neither could make an impact prior to their respective departures earlier this month.
