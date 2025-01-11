Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool are searching for a new date for their League One meeting with Cambridge United.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixture at Bloomfield Road was due to take place on Saturday afternoon, but was postponed due to a frozen pitch, despite the best efforts of the ground staff - who worked throughout the night in an attempt to make the surface playable.

Freezing conditions across the country have impacted a number of games, with temperatures dropping below 0°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those due to play in the FA Cup this weekend, their ties have been rescheduled for Tuesday night in order to get the game in before the fourth round.

There is no such deadline for league games, with a new date for the Seasiders’ match against the U’s only set to be announced in due course.

Neither side remains in cup action this season, leaving a number of free weeks available.

Here’s the potential options across the next two months:

W/C January 20

Both teams are free for a midweek fixture in the next fortnight, but this Tuesday coming too soon without an announcement already, the following week seems more realistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This falls a few days before Blackpool’s away trip to Exeter City on January 25, while Cambridge take on Mansfield Town in the early kick off at the Abbey Stadium.

The next three midweek slots after that would be ruled out due to pre-existing fixtures. Both sides are in action on January 28, with Steve Bruce’s side travelling to Lincoln and the U’s on the road against Rotherham United.

On the W/C February 3, the Seasiders have a Thursday night game away to Burton Albion live on Sky Sports - which would rule out a Tuesday fixture.

Meanwhile, the week after that, both teams already have rescheduled fixtures taking place on February 11, with Blackpool’s coming against Rotherham United after the initial meeting was postponed due to Storm Darragh.

This is the second time this season Blackpool have have a game postponed (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

W/C February 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first time both clubs will be free in February is on the W/C 17.

This would fall in between home games against Mansfield Town and Crawley Town for Blackpool, and Exeter City and Stockport County for Cambridge.

W/C February 24

Another possibility would be the final week of February, with both teams currently having no other commitments.

This would fall ahead of a game away to Stockport for the Seasiders and a trip to Crawley Town for the U’s.

Following this, both would be in action during the first midweek slot in March, leaving the W/C 10 as the next available slot before what could potentially be an international break.