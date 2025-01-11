Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s League One meeting with Cambridge United has been postponed due to the conditions.

Despite the best efforts of the ground staff, who worked throughout the night in an attempt to ensure it was playable, the fixture will not go ahead due to a frozen pitch.

Number of other games across the country have suffered a similar fate, including Preston North End’s FA Cup tie against Charlton Athletic - which was due to take place across Lancashire at Deepdale.

An initial pitch inspection at Bloomfield Road was due to take place before 10am, but this was brought forward following another night where temperatures dropped below 0°C.

The Seasiders have announced that details concerning a new date for the meeting with the U’s will be confirmed in due course.

In his pre-match press conference, Steve Bruce admitted that the freezing weather had resulted in some time off for his players.

When asked if all of the preparations for the Cambridge game had been able to go ahead as planned, Bruce said: “Not really, we’ve had to make do. The groundsmen here have been terrific, we’ve got covers on the training ground. It’s difficult when it’s -6°C so it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s always difficult to go indoors. We know there’s 3G pitches around, but a lot of footballers don’t want to go on it.

“The vast majority of players have had two or three days off, which isn’t a bad thing because they’ve played a lot of football over Christmas.”