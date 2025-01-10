Blackpool boss issues latest on transfer 'offers' amid links with Chesterfield winger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states the club have tabled a couple of transfer offers this week - as well as making an improved bid for player in particular.

The Seasiders are looking to boost their squad for the second half of the League One campaign, and give themselves something to fight for in the next few months following an underwhelming start to the season.

January did start with disappointment, with one early deal falling through despite a confidence it could be complete.

Bruce admits there’s been no real progress throughout the last seven days, but moves have been made by the Fylde Coast outfit.

“We’re not any closer than we were last week, but we’ve tabled a couple of offers and we’ve improved an offer for one, so let’s see where that takes us,” he said.

“Let me put it out there, I will not spend unless it’s going to improve us. That’s the aim, otherwise what’s the point.

“All fit and ready to go, we’ve got a squad that is capable of taking us where we want to get to, but it’s been when we haven’t been fit where we haven’t had that quality.

“If you took one or two of your best players out of the elite teams in this country then we’d have a problem. We’ve been unfortunate, we’ve had the likes of CJ (Hamilton) who’s been out for two months.”

One player Blackpool have been linked with is Chesterfield winger James Berry, with Football Insider reporting a bid has been made for his services.

The Spireites man is believed to be of interest to the Seasiders on the back of his 10 goals in all competitions during the first half of the season.

The Derbyshire Times report that the initial approach for the 24-year-old has been turned down, but sources claim a second bid is being lined up.

When asked about the reported bid for Berry, Bruce stated: “I’m not going to give you any names because I believe that would be morally wrong, and I’m from the old school. I’m not going to tell you who we have bid for.”

James Berry helped Chesterfield win promotion last season. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

The potential signing of Berry would provide additional competition and back up for CJ Hamilton on the left side.

Both Elliot Embleton and Dom Ballard slotted into that position during the ex-Mansfield man’s recent spell on the sidelines, but neither could make an impact prior to their respective departures earlier this month.

“I think you’ve got to look at what we’ve got for the way we play, and we’ve got two wide players who are very good,” Bruce added.

“Young Rob (Apter) has had a wonderful first season in his introduction to life in division one, CJ (Hamilton) is a threat in any division, especially this one.

“We haven’t got any natural wide players to back them up, and what’s happened with CJ being out for eight to 10 weeks, we’ve been fiddling around either playing fullbacks or midfielder players.

“It’s an area we need to strengthen, you don’t have to be a scientist to work that out.

“The more options you’ve got the better. We’ve not had a natural successor for CJ. We’ve got an abundance of centre backs and left backs, and we’re covered in midfield, but up the top end of the pitch and in wide areas we’re short.”