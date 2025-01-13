Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states he sees Everton loanee Harry Tyrer as Blackpool’s first-choice keeper for the remainder of the season.

Since arriving at Bloomfield Road back in August, the 23-year-old has kept seven clean sheets in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Replacing Dan Grimshaw, who departed the Seasiders for Plymouth Argyle, was never going to be an easy task - which has proven to be the case at various times.

Both Tyrer and second-choice Richard O’Donnell have made their fair share of errors throughout the campaign so far, but the young Toffees shot stopper has looked more solid in recent times.

Prior to his move to the Fylde Coast, he had never experienced EFL football before, with his previous taste of first-team action coming with Chester and Chesterfield.

Recently there has been ownership and managerial changes at Goodison Park, but Bruce believes Everton’s plans for Tyrer will remain the same, and doesn’t expect him to be recalled this month.

“I would imagine he is going to stay with us,” he said.

“There’s been a change at Everton, but we hope nothing changes in this respect. The kid needs games in my opinion, and the more he plays, the better he’ll become. He’s done far better than most would’ve thought, and he seems better within himself.

“Before he came here, he hadn’t really played in the league, so to come and do that - fair play to him. He’s got more confident in the last few weeks. The valuable thing of playing games is the experience you pick up. He looks a far better keeper now than he did four months ago.

Harry Tyrer

“I’ve been pleased with young Harry lately. When he came through the door, he hadn’t played a league game. You can see him getting confident with every game he plays.

“He’s a young player, who has played very well of late. Defensively we’ve been much, much better. We’ve conceded two penalties and a freak goal against Shrewsbury.

“The kid just needs games, and the more games he plays - the better.”