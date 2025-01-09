Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opinion: Blackpool have a big job ahead of them to find a new goalkeeper - but the recent performances of loanee Harry Tyrer might’ve temporary pushed that back.

The loss of Dan Grimshaw in the summer was certainly a big one. The ex-Manchester City youngster had been crucial for the Seasiders throughout the majority of last season.

It was no surprise that a Championship club came in for them based on the progress he had made at Bloomfield Road, with Plymouth Argyle identifying him as the man to fill their vacancy in goal.

For Blackpool, it was a clear oversight not to have an automatic permanent replacement lined up for the summer. Regardless of how the deal for Tyrer would’ve worked out, it was always going to be a stopgap.

Unfortunately, the Seasiders have been punished for this error at times this season, with it being a clear area to improve.

There were some early nervy moments for Tyrer after joining from Everton, but at that time Steve Bruce’s side were still winning so it wasn’t too much of an issue.

It was only during a miserable eight-game winless run in the league that the frailties became apparent, which resulted in an opportunity for Richard O’Donnell - who has had his fair share of issues as well.

The issue for Tyrer has been an inability to command his box at times. The 23-year-old seemingly lacks confidence when it comes to dealing with situations under pressure, and often opts for a weak punch instead of catching the ball.

As a young keeper, he’s clearly still learning. He’s in new situations that he’s never experienced before.

The goal he conceded from the opposition half against Shrewsbury just shows an error in his judgement, that maybe a more experienced figure would be equipped to deal with.

It’s hard to be too critical of him. This is the highest level he’s played, and is a massive jump up from his time with Chesterfield in the National League. It’s also far more testing than anything he would’ve got in the academy at Everton.

The finger of blame for Tyrer’s teething problems should be pointed at the Blackpool recruitment team. They’re the ones who took the gamble, and so far it’s not paid off.

That brings us to the present, and the next decision that has to be made. Like most positions, it’s going to be hard to find a ready-made first-choice goalkeeper this month.

The club needs someone at the same level of Grimshaw as when he left, someone who can make the jersey their own, but if that’s not available then it’ll be a waste of time bringing someone else in.

A long-term option is needed; not another stopgap. As much as a new goalkeeper should be on the wish list now, if the Seasiders can’t get what they need the decision should be postponed until the summer.

While his time on the Fylde Coast has been up and down, Tyrer has looked better in recent games, and has made some good saves.

There would be no point getting another short-term option in, when they’ve already got one that has learnt some hard lessons already.

The Everton loanee isn’t the answer to Blackpool’s problems, but without some quick action this month, the club will have to hope their gamble pays off in the second half of the season if he’s to remain.