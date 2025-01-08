The contract situation of every player in the Blackpool squad - with nine able to leave in the summer

By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
Blackpool have a number of players out of contract in the summer.

With the winter transfer window open, the club may attempt to part ways with some people in that category before the deadline on February 3.

Head coach Steve Bruce has already admitted he will look to trim down the squad this month, alongside adding new recruits who can help his side climb the League One table in the second half of the campaign.

While the majority of contract talks will only take place towards the back end of the season, one decision is imminent, with Josh Onomah’s deal at Bloomfield Road set to expire this month.

Here’s a closer look at the contract situations of other permanent players in the Blackpool squad:

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025.

1. Richard O'Donnell

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025.

2. Jordan Rhodes

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).

3. Ollie Norburn

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available). Photo: CameraSport - CameraSport - Alex

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).

4. Matthew Pennington

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available). Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).

5. Jake Beesley

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available). Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).

6. Jordan Gabriel

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available). Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

