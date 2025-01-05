Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce states it is crucial for Blackpool to only bring in new players who can make a difference.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the transfer window opened last week, a couple of players have already departed Bloomfield Road, with Elliot Embleton joining Carlisle United on a permanent deal and loanee Dom Ballard being recalled by Southampton, but no new faces have arrived yet.

On Friday, Bruce admitted the Seasiders thought they were close to completing their first deal of the month, before the move ultimately fell through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since taking over on the Fylde Coast back in September, the experienced head coach has introduced new ideas, moving away from the tactical set-up used by Neil Critchley before him.

This change has left the club short in certain areas, which will be crucial to fill before the 11pm deadline on February 3.

An injury crisis towards the end of November highlighted just how thin on the ground the squad was in key positions.

“A month ago we were without eight to 10, and we found it very difficult to cope,” Bruce stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve said since I walked through the door here, if I’ve got the team that I think can go and compete, then we’ll be okay.

“If we’ve got four or five injuries to key players, then we’ll find it a bit of a struggle.

“That tells you - yes, we’ve got enough bodies, but have we got enough quality when it really matters. It’s really difficult when you lose your best players, and that happens at elite level, not just this level.

“The key is bringing in two or three bodies that can make a difference. Unless that materialises in January, then we’ll have to be patient and wait until the summer, and start the recruitment process again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What’s right for the club is the best solution I’ll try to find. I’ve got the backing of the owner (Simon Sadler) and David (Downes). I won’t just be bringing people in for the sake of it.

“The club has gone in a different direction to where we were before, and that’s no disrespect to anyone else.

“A lot of manager’s are playing three at the back, so we’ve equipped ourselves with six centre halves and wing-backs over wide players.

“We discussed if we were ready for change when I walked through the door, but that takes time. We’ve seen glimpses of what we’re trying to achieve, but we’ve found it difficult at home against the Shrewsbury’s and Northampton’s of this world.”