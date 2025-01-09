Former Blackpool star lands manager's job at Premier League club

Seamus Coleman (R) is part of Everton’s interim manager team | Getty Images

A Premier League club have looked to a one-time Blackpool loanee to assist them.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool defender Seamus Coleman has been appointed interim manager of Everton.

The Toffees parted company with Sean Dyche late Thursday afternoon ahead of their FA Cup tie with Peterborough United. At the time of Dyche's sacking, Everton found themselves 16th in the Premier League. Dyche's last act as manager was a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth, and they have won just three times in the first half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyche, along with Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have left Goodison Park. It left Everton with a decision as to who they would name their new manager.

The Merseyside club have decided that under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman will take on the reins on an interim basis.

Stating their supporters, Everton said: “The process to appoint a new manager is underway and an update will be provided in due course.”

Shortly after, Everton confirmed their team to face Peterborough with Seamus Coleman not named in the match-day squad, due to a recent muscle injury. He will take his place on the bench, however, supporting Baines as a member of the coaching career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old has been studying for his coaching badges over the last few years. He holds a UEFA A Licence, which allows him to manage a Championship team, with Baines holding a Pro licence which would signal that the latter will hold the position.

Seamus Coleman at Blackpool

Coleman played on loan at Blackpool during the 2009/10 season. He made 12 appearances in total, and was part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League, beating Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final.

Following his loan at Blackpool, he went on to play 34 times in the Premier League the following season and cemented his place in the Everton team. To date, he’s made 426 appearances, scoring 28 goals, and providing 28 assists.