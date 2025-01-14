Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool made their first signing of the month on Monday night - and they have already been linked with further business.

Steve Bruce’s side boosted their options in the wide areas with the addition of Sammy Silvera on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

The Australia international had spent the first half of the campaign with Portsmouth in the Championship, but this was cut short, allowing him to make the move to Bloomfield Road.

Since Bruce’s arrival on the Fylde Coast, and a change in system, the Seasiders have been desperate for additional wingers to back up Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton.

With one already through the door, Blackpool have now been linked with a move for another.

Interest in Bloxham

The Shropshire Star reports the club are interested in a move for Shrewsbury Town’s Tom Bloxham - who has found the back of the net four times in 22 appearances in League One this season.

One of his goals came against the Seasiders on New Year’s Day, with his strike cancelling out an earlier goal from Apter in a 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road.

After spending the latter part of his youth career with the Salop, the 21-year-old was handed his professional debut back in 2021.

In total, he’s already made 126 outings for Shrewsbury, scoring 11 times, as well as spending time on loan with Morecambe.

Loan move for Championship striker

Another player linked with Blackpool is Stoke City striker Niall Ennis.

Football League World report both the Seasiders and Leyton Orient are looking to add the 25-year-old to their ranks.

So far this season, game time has been limited for Ennis at the bet365 Stadium, with only seven Championship appearances under his belt.

Niall Ennis (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The forward started his professional career with Wolves, where he made one senior outing, as well as heading out on loan to Shrewsbury, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion.

After departing Molineux permanently in 2021, he joined Plymouth Argyle - which produced his most fruitful spell in front of goal.

In 97 appearances for the Pilgrims, the forward scored 24 goals and provided 12 assists in total.

After spending the 2023/24 campaign with Blackburn Rovers, where he only managed 13 games, he made the move to Stoke in the summer.

Past links

Prior to the signing of Silvera, the Seasiders were linked with a move for Chesterfield winger James Berry, with Football Insider reporting a bid has been made for his services.

The Spireites man is believed to be of interest on the back of his 10 goals in all competitions during the first half of the season.

The Derbyshire Times report that the initial approach for the 24-year-old has been turned down, but sources claim a second bid is being lined up.

When asked about the reported bid for Berry, Bruce stated: “I’m not going to give you any names because I believe that would be morally wrong, and I’m from the old school. I’m not going to tell you who we have bid for.”