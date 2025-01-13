Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool loanee Dom Ballard states there were a number of challenges at Bloomfield Road that resulted in him being recalled early.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old returned to parent club Southampton earlier this month after less than six months with the Seasiders in League One.

In 22 appearances in Tangerine, the young forward was only able to find the back of the net once, with his singular goal coming in a 4-4 away to Cambridge United in his first start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballard joined Blackpool with brief experience of the third tier from a stint with Reading last season. During his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, he scored five times in 12 appearances, before having his spell cut short by injury.

Following the Seasiders’ appointment of Steve Bruce back in September, the Saints academy player was initially a regular starter up front alongside Kyle Joseph, but a shoulder injury in a game against Huddersfield Town seemed to derail his form.

Throughout his last few weeks on the Fylde Coast, he was only handed one league start, and mainly used as an option on the wing.

In an interview with the Southern Daily Echo, Ballard reflected on his time at Bloomfield Road, and admitted taking a step further away from home should bring him long-term benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then to go to Blackpool was like a completely different experience, that's why I chose it, even though it might not have been my best year,” he said.

"I've learned way more in that four or five months there than I ever will do at another club and I'm grateful for that - but also it was tough.

"At Blackpool, I'm by myself completely - like, I don't have anyone - and you've got to deal with it yourself. Having to deal with the tough games on your own.

"When everything's good, it's good, but there are days where it's tough and you've got to deal with it. I learned a lot about myself and I'm grateful I did it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Playing up front is my position but I don't care and just want to play football. If they want me to play left wing and do a job there, I'll do it, but yeah, that's probably another reason why I found it difficult and another reason I was recalled - but again that's part of learning, isn't it?”

In his recent interview, Ballard also discussed what factors he would consider when it comes to his next loan move as he looks to pick up further first-team experience.

“Maybe somewhere where they like to play two up front because I think that's what I play best in - and for me to play up front,” Ballard added.

“Then a team that's going to give me a lot of chances to settle because once I feel comfortable in the team, that's when I feel like I'm the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Especially if wherever I go is far away! If I get that, I think I've got a chance. I just want to play.”

Dom Ballard

Following Southampton’s decision to recall Ballard, Seasiders boss Bruce shared his thoughts on the potential of the 19-year-old, and where he believes things went wrong for him in Tangerine.

“When I walked through the door, Dom Ballard was fresh and bright. I don’t know if his shoulder injury has blighted him a little bit, but since that day at Huddersfield, we unfortunately haven’t seen the best of him.

“Whether the actual shoulder dislocated and came out, our physios are convinced and they put it back. For four or five weeks, he wasn’t the same in terms of his physical output.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish him the best, he’s a great kid, and a great lad to have around the dressing room. He had a great start, but unfortunately in the last couple of months, we haven’t seen the best of him.

“Young players need time to adapt. They come here for that valuable experience. I picked him in my first two or three games, but whatever happened that day against Huddersfield, we haven’t seen the best of him since.

“I hope he gets over that, and gets physically and mentally right because the kid is a very good footballer. If he can stay fit and healthy then he’s got an outstanding chance.”