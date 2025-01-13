Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool winger Owen Dale has been tipped to depart Oxford United this month.

The 26-year-old made the move to the Kassam Stadium last February, and featured 18 times for the U’s in their push to the Championship in the second half of last season.

His outings included the play-off final victory over Bolton Wanderers at Wembley, as the Oxfordshire outfit claimed their place in the second tier.

Game time has been more limited for Dale throughout the current campaign so far, with only 12 outings under his belt in all competitions.

Alan Nixon reports the ex-Seasiders man is deemed surplus to requirements, with recently-appointed manager Gary Rowett open to parting ways with him.

Since the appointment of the former Burton Albion and Birmingham City boss, Dale has only made Oxford’s matchday squad on one occasion, and that was as an unused substitute.

The wide player started his career with Crewe Alexandra, where he scored 15 times in 109 appearances.

His first taste of life at Bloomfield Road came on loan in 2021, but it wasn’t long until his move became permanent.

Throughout his time on the Fylde Coast, he found the back of the net six times in 47 outings for Blackpool, as well as spending a season out on loan with Portsmouth - where he made 50 appearances in a single season.

His final six months with the Seasiders, he was used in multiple positions by former head coach Neil Critchley, including left wing-back.

Owen Dale with Blackpool last year

With no obvious place for him in the starting XI, a winter move to Oxfordshire soon materialised, with his final outing in Tangerine coming off the bench in a 2-1 win away to Bristol Rovers.

Discussing the factors behind his move after the U’s promotion to the Championship, Dale told the Oxford Mail: “This is exactly what I came here for. They told me what they wanted to achieve, and I was fully behind it.

“As soon as I got in, I saw the quality of the group. I know we had a tough spell, but the work ethic of this group and the never say die attitude of this group, I’m just over the moon that we got it over the line for the fans, the club, and the boys.

“They thoroughly deserve it, and it’s been an amazing season.”