Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool goalkeeper Matteo Spinelli has joined Wigan Athletic following a successful trial period.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old departed Bloomfield Road last summer, after spending two years with the Fylde Coast outfit following his departure from Blackburn Rovers.

During his time with the Seasiders, he mainly featured for the U18s as well as the development squad in the Central League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his Blackpool exit, Spinelli has been with Wigan’s U21s, and has now done enough to earn himself a contract for the second half of the campaign.

So far this season, the youngster has been able to feature 17 times already in various competitions as part of his trial period.

Discussing the decision to sign Spinelli, Latics’ head of academy goalkeeping told the club website: “Matteo is a goalkeeper we've been looking at since he joined us in the summer after leaving Blackpool.

“Throughout his time with us, Matteo has shown tremendous attitude and application in working towards this deal, which has included him overcoming several obstacles that have presented themselves, and with that in mind, he fully deserves this recognition of joining us for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Above all, Matteo is a great character for the group, fitting in superbly with the lads, and we are very pleased to welcome him to Wigan Athletic.”

Where are they now?

Spinelli was among a number of youngsters to leave the Seasiders last summer, with the majority able to find new deals elsewhere.

Here’s a closer look at their fortunes since leaving Bloomfield Road:

Dannen Francis - The 19-year-old didn’t move too far away from Blackpool, signing a contract with Fleetwood Town’s U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donovan Lescott - The son of former England international Joleon Lescott, the the 20-year-old joined West Didsbury after picking up one senior appearance for the Seasiders during his time on the Fylde Coast.

Donovan Lescott

Luke Mariette - Following three senior appearances during his time at Bloomfield Road, the midfielder joined Cymru Premier side Flint Town United, where he has featured 18 times this season.

Will Squires - The defender is back with Bamber Bridge on a permanent basis after previously spending time on loan with the Brig.

Tayt Trusty - The 21-year-old has featured 11 times in National League South for Maidstone United on the back of his Blackpool exit in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Moffat - Following the mutual termination of his contract at Bloomfield Road, the Scottish winger has been with Greenock Morton.

Zak Emmerson - The striker was sold to Halifax Town last summer, and has found the back of the net once in 12 National League outings.