Blackpool boss expresses disappointment over Middlesbrough loanee's end to the season

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce admits Sammy Silvera’s loan spell at Bloomfield Road has been disappointing for the winger.

The Australian international joined the Seasiders from Middlesbrough back in January, after a stint with Portsmouth in the Championship was cut short.

While the 24-year-old produced a couple of bright moments during his first few weeks in Tangerine, he has struggled for regular game time for the majority of his time on the Fylde Coast.

After missing Blackpool’s midweek defeat to Birmingham City due to a back injury, Silvera will also be absent for the final game of the season against Bristol Rovers this afternoon.

“Sonny (Carey) and Sammy (Silvera) are both out,” Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce said.

“It’s been disappointing for Sammy. After a really bright start, he’s not been able to have a run in the team.

“Basically, it’s not just injury, it’s been the way the team has played. He’s a very good player, and we wish him well. We will have a conversation to see what he’s up to.”

Silvera’s time in Tangerine

Sammy Silvera was among those to endure a disappointing afternoon against Wrexham, and couldn't make the most of his opportunity in the team.

Silvera has made a total of 15 appearances for Blackpool during his time at Bloomfield Road, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Out of those outings, just three have been starts - with the most recent coming against Wrexham on Easter Monday, in a game where everyone in Tangerine struggled.

Carey also absent

Sonny Carey (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Sonny Carey is the other absentee for the Seasiders this weekend as they prepare to take on the Pirates.

With the 24-year-old’s contract set to expire this summer, Bruce will be hoping he hasn’t played his final game for the club and that a new deal can be agreed.

Providing an update on Wednesday night, the Blackpool boss said: “I’m sure we’ll find out in the middle of next week. It can’t go on and on. We’ve made him a handsome offer, and the rest is in his hands.

“Bosman’s are out there, there’s 250 on my desk already. The rule is there, we’ve got to understand it; it’s not great. We’ve done our best with him, and we all want him to stay - that’s pretty obvious, but the rest is up to him.

“Players make themselves better. All I can do is help them physically and mentally. Sonny has been our standout player over the last three months, and we’ve made him a fantastic offer, so let’s hope he stays.

“It’s frustrating he’s got a medial ligament which has kept him out for the last two or three games, and unfortunately, he’ll miss Saturday too.”

