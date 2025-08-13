Gallery: Loyal Blackpool faithful left frustrated by further early season disappointment

The Seasiders were knocked out of the EFL Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Port Vale – in a game of limited opportunities.

A second half header from Mo Faal proved to be the difference between the two teams, with the forward easily finding space in the box to head home from a corner.

The cup exit follows losses in League One to both Stevenage and Exeter City in what has been a disappointing start to the 2025/26 campaign for Steve Bruce’s side.

Here’s the fan photos from the first midweek game of the season that sum up the current mood:

1 . Blackpool fans It's been a tough start to the season for the Seasiders faithful. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

