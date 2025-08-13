Winger shares Blackpool target as he makes Birmingham City admission

Emil Hansson is hopeful of more success in League One this season while on loan with Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool loanee Emil Hansson is hopeful he can show English football exactly what he’s about this season.

The 27-year-old joined the Seasiders from Birmingham City earlier this month, and will be looking to become a key player out wide for Steve Bruce’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After making the move to St Andrews last summer, the winger featured 20 times in League One, with injuries stopping him from making further appearances in the Blues’ title winning campaign.

“It’s a tough league, it’s a physical league - teams play very direct football, and I believe I can do well, and I want to show I can do well,” Hansson stated.

“Last year was disappointing for me personally with injuries, but I worked hard to come back, and now I want to put that behind me and look forward now.

“I feel like I haven’t been able to show what I’m capable of, so hopefully this season I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to be part of a great group at Birmingham with the mentality we had - it was amazing. We expected to win every game, and we almost did that.

“They had their plans, and when they want something - they do it, and I believe they can have another great season.”

Adapting to English football

Emil Hansson

As a youngster, Norway-born Hansson progressed through the ranks of Brann, making six senior appearances for the club.

In 2017, he joined Feyenoord, with a further four first-team outings coming his way with the Eredivisie, alongside a loan spell with RKC Waalwijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After two years in Rotterdam, he made the move to Germany to link up with Hannover 96, but later returned to the Netherlands to represent both Fortuna Sittard and Heracles Almelo.

With the latter, he was on hand with 21 goals and 29 assists in 78 appearances - which caught the eye of Birmingham last summer.

On the back of his first year in English football, Hansson admitted there were certain things he needed to adapt to.

“The biggest difference is the amount of games, there’s way more here,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the beginning of last season, there were a lot of games straight in, and I was playing as well. It’s tough on the body, so away from the pitch you need to treat it well.”

Bruce influence

Emil Hansson | Blackpool FC

Hansson states the influence of Steve Bruce played a part behind his move to the Fylde Coast.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he convinced me with his plans for the season,” he noted.

“The club want to fight up there, and with him as a manager, with all of his experience, I knew that I could make steps under him to develop as a player so that was a factor. I already knew who he was, and that he had a great name as both a player and a coach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your next story from the Gazette: Steve Bruce slams 'atrocious' treatment after error delays debut of Blackpool's newest addition.