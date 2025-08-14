Blackpool exploring loan move to get forward more games following injury issue
Blackpool will look to loan out striker Kylian Kouassi before the conclusion of the transfer window at the start of next month.
The 22-year-old finds himself behind Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis and new signing Dale Taylor in the attacking pecking order at Bloomfield Road - with winger Tom Bloxham also able to play in a front two.
Kouassi spent last season on loan with Salford City in League Two, during which time he made 31 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side, scoring three goals and providing two assists, before having his campaign cut short due to a hamstring problem.
With the forward’s injury issue behind him and a pre-season campaign under his belt, Bruce admits the Seasiders will look to loan out the ex-Sutton United man again.
“I would think he would go out, it’ll be something we’ll explore,” he said.
“He needs to go and play somewhere. If he’s not going to get game time with us, then we might look into that.
“We need to see him progress and play - we’re wary of it. I think we’ve got adequate cover up front, so he might be one that goes out.
“He has to stay well because he picked up an awful hamstring injury, so let’s hope it’s the last one of them.
“He’s had a good pre-season, and has trained hard - he just needs games.”
