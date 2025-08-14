Blackpool handed potential injury boost for Huddersfield Town visit

Blackpool take on Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Albie Morgan is closing in on his return to action for Blackpool - and could be in contention for this weekend’s game against Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road.

A muscle injury saw the midfielder sit out the majority of pre-season, and the first three competitive games of the campaign.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Seasiders from Charlton Athletic in 2023, was a key man under Steve Bruce last year, featuring 36 times in League One - providing five goals and seven assists.

Providing an injury update ahead of the Terriers’ visit to the Fylde Coast, the Blackpool boss said: “Albie trained for the first time, so he could be in and amongst it as long as there’s not a reaction.

“It’s like everything, you miss your good players when they’re not playing.

“We know what sort of contribution Albie has on the team in terms of goals and assists, and his ability to get around the pitch. He’s a very good player, who was one of our standouts last year when he was fit and available.

“For him to have a similar kind of injury to this time last year is quite remarkable, but as they say s*** happens, and it’s been unfortunate for us.

“It’s practically a brand new team, but it’s essential he’s a part of it.”

Morgan was still able to impress throughout Bruce’s first campaign at Bloomfield Road despite having to adapt his life after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes last October.

“He came through it remarkably well,” the Seasiders head coach added.

“We knew there was something wrong with him because he tailed off. He’s capable of huge numbers in terms of his fitness and running stats, but they dropped off a cliff.

“Thankfully we identified what it was, and it wasn’t anything more sinister. He now has a constant daily management programme. To be fair it didn’t take him long to get up and running again.

“He’s infectious in the team, so it’s good to have him back.”

