Blackpool forward heads out on League Two loan

Kylian Kouassi has departed Blackpool on loan.

Blackpool striker Kylian Kouassi has joined Cambridge United on a season-long loan.

Since making the move to the Fylde Coast from Sutton United in 2023, the forward has featured on 24 occasions for the Seasiders in total, scoring five goals and providing two assists during that time.

The 22-year-old drops down to League Two having found himself behind Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis and new signing Dale Taylor in the attacking pecking order at Bloomfield Road - with winger Tom Bloxham also able to play in a front two.

Kouassi spent last season on loan with Salford City in the fourth tier, during which time he made 31 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side, scoring three goals and providing two assists, before having his campaign cut short due to a hamstring problem.

Bruce’s past comments on Kouassi

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Discussing the forward’s situation last week, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce stated it was crucial to get the ex-Sutton man some game time.

“He needs to go and play somewhere,” he said.

“If he’s not going to get game time with us, then we might look into that.

“We need to see him progress and play - we’re wary of it. I think we’ve got adequate cover up front, so he might be one that goes out.

“He has to stay well because he picked up an awful hamstring injury, so let’s hope it’s the last one of them.

“He’s had a good pre-season, and has trained hard - he just needs games.”

