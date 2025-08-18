Birmingham City loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell has the firm backing of Blackpool boss Steve Bruce.

Steve Bruce states Blackpool fans need to get behind goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell following his difficult start to life at Bloomfield Road.

The 28-year-old joined the Seasiders on loan from Birmingham City last month after finding game time hard to come by in his singular season at St Andrew’s.

After linking up with the Blues a year ago, the Northern Ireland international only managed 16 appearances for Chris Davies’ side in all competitions, with Ryan Allsop being the League One champion’s preferred option.

The shot stopper has represented his fair share of clubs throughout his career so far, with the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday all featuring on his CV.

Throughout his first few weeks on the Fylde Coast, Peacock-Farrell has encountered some early problems, with Blackpool conceding 10 goals in their first four outings of the new campaign.

While the Birmingham loanee has been at fault on a couple of occasions, Bruce believes he’s been made a scapegoat by certain sections of the Seasiders fanbase.

“We need them to get behind the goalkeeper,” he said after Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town.

“He’s our player for a year, and he hasn’t played for a while - he’ll get better with a little bit of support and a pat on the back now and again.

“I feel as if he’s been made the scapegoat a little bit. I understand people’s frustrations. If you remember Harry (Tyrer) early on with us, he made a few mistakes.

“He’s an established goalkeeper, who if we get behind, and he gets himself well, then he’s very capable, so let’s try to encourage him.

“We’ve got to get behind him and show a little bit of support. I feel like I need to defend him. We’ve all had a bad couple of weeks.

“We’ve analysed the goals. He was at fault for one here, but he’s bared the brunt of the frustration of everybody.

“Everyone needs a pat on the back sometimes, and other times you need a rocket up the backside.

“I know Bailey will be okay, he’s shown enough in training. Technically he’s very good - you never lose your ability.”

Past words on goalkeeper dilemma

Franco Ravizzoli | Blackpool FC

Following Peacock-Farrell’s tricky debut against Stevenage earlier this month, Bruce was asked what extent of mistake would lead to a switch of keeper with fellow summer arrival Franco Ravizzoli waiting for his opportunity.

“It’s a great question - how long do you put up with it?,” he said.

“He’s a great player Bailey, and he’s made the wrong choice, making a bad pass with his wrong foot. He knows it, we all know it - it’s a genuine mistake.

“He’s an experienced player who held his hands up straightaway, just like the other boys did too.

“It’s up to the manager to decide how many mistakes they can make. Harry Tyrer made a few early on in his career with us.

“We don’t want it to keep happening so we’ll see.”

