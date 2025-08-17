'In my day' - Blackpool offers verdict on red card against Huddersfield Town

Blackpool claimed a 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road - despite being down to 10-men for the majority of the contest.

Blackpool had to battle for over 45 minutes with 10-men to claim their first win of the season.

The Seasiders put in an impressive display at Bloomfield Road to beat Huddersfield Town 3-2, but had to do it the hard way.

An early opener from Ben Wiles was quickly cancelled out by a Niall Ennis brace - which came either side of an impressive Lee Evans strike.

Ahead of the break, Lynden Gooch pulled one back for the visitors before the man responsible for two of the Seasiders’ goals was shown a straight red.

This prompted a backs against the wall performance from Bruce’s side throughout the second half, who were able to hold out their opponents to claim all three points.

Discussing Ennis’ sending off, the Blackpool boss said. “I don’t think we’ve got any complaints. Back in my day we might’ve got away with it. I haven’t seen it back but my initial thought was I could see why he was sent off.”

Further reaction from Bruce

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

After the match, Bruce admitted he was delighted with courage his side demonstrated to keep out the Terriers during the second half.

“I was pleased that the supporters reacted to what the players did on the pitch, and in the end I have to thank them because their support helped us enormously,” he stated.

“We managed the clock really well, and were defensively rock solid, so it’s something to learn from.

“It was great entertainment, and we needed something like today to show a bit of character. To be fair to the players they showed a bit of grit, determination and resilience, so I’m delighted that they’ve got something out of it because it’s been a difficult start for whatever reason.

“The supporters were magnificent today, supporting the players. It seems to be the DNA of the club, it’s become apparent to me that it doesn’t do anything easy, but that’s terrific. I’m so pleased that the supporters have seen their team show some balls, and they’ll appreciate that.”

