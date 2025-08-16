Steve Bruce issues update on Blackpool's further transfer plans

Blackpool have added 11 new players to their ranks so far this summer.

Steve Bruce states he remains happy with the work Blackpool have done in the transfer market this summer.

Dale Taylor became the Seasiders’ 11th signing of the summer last week, after making the move to the Fylde Coast for a fee of around £1million from Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old followed Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis, Franco Ravizzoli, Jordan Brown, Danny Imray, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Emil Hansson and Malcolm Ebiowei through the doors at Bloomfield Road, with the majority being handed their debuts in the past fortnight.

Bruce has previously admitted he’s happy with what he’s got already, but he hasn’t ruled out further business taking place.

“I’ve said from day one, my job is to never be satisfied,” he said.

“We’ll see, but if we get the injuries back, then I do believe we’ve got a competent squad for what we’re trying to achieve.

“Never say never, but I’m pretty happy with what we’ve done so far.”

Potential outgoing

Kylian Kouassi

While Bruce isn’t looking to make any imminent signings before this weekend’s game against Huddersfield Town, he is open to offloading one of his forwards.

Striker Kylian Kouassi finds himself down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road, and could be sent out on loan again after spending last season with Salford City.

“I would think he would go out on loan, it’ll be something we’ll explore,” the Blackpool boss stated.

“He needs to go and play somewhere. If he’s not going to get game time with us, then we might look into that.

“We need to see him progress and play - we’re wary of it. I think we’ve got adequate cover up front, so he might be one that goes out.

“He has to stay well because he picked up an awful hamstring injury, so let’s hope it’s the last one of them.

“He’s had a good pre-season, and has trained hard - he just needs games.”