Blackpool player ratings V Huddersfield Town: Five score 8/10 in first win of the season

The Terriers opened the scoring after only three minutes, with a Ben Wiles shot from the edge of the box trickling past Bailey Peacock-Farrell with the help of a deflection.

Steve Bruce’s side didn’t have to wait too long to find an equaliser. Niall Ennis latched onto a loose ball inside the Terriers half, before running through on goal and beating Owen Goodman - who should’ve done better in his attempts of stopping the shot from a narrow angle.

Just before the 20-minute mark, the Seasiders edged their way in front thanks to a stunner from Lee Evans. The ball was neatly laid off into the path of the midfielder on the edge of the box, allowing the Welshman to smash in a superb strike from distance.

Shortly after, the lead was strengthened further. Following a dangerous passage of play, during which time Michael Ihiekwe had seen a header blocked in front of goal, George Honeyman produced a perfectly placed pass back into the mix.

Ennis was the recipient in the box, with the ex-Stoke City man producing a light finish to beat Goodman again.

On the other side of the half hour mark, Huddersfield pulled one back. A ball across the face of goal trickled through to Gooch - who fired a shot in from a tight angle.

Ahead of the break, the Seasiders had their numbers reduced, with Ennis being sent off for a challenge on Jack Whatmough.

This prompted a backs against the wall performance from Bruce’s side throughout the second half, who were able to hold out their opponents to claim their first win of the season.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6 A deflection saw the ball trickle past Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the opener, with the Birmingham City loanee unable to react. As for Huddersfield's second, the keeper needed more protection from the defenders in front of him as the ball was fired in by Gooch.

Jordan Brown - 8 Jordan Brown gave a very good account of himself as a makeshift fullback, winning a number of challenges down the right side.

Michael Ihiekwe - 8 It was Michael Ihiekwe's best game for Blackpool since his summer move, with the defender using his experience to organise his defensive colleagues.

Olly Casey - 8 After looking more composed in the midweek defeat to Port Vale, Olly Casey was strong once again at the back for the Seasiders.