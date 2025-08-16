Blackpool claimed a 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road - despite being down to 10-men for the majority of the contest.

Blackpool clinched their first win of the season as they overcame Huddersfield Town with 3-2 victory at Bloomfield Road.

An early opener from Ben Wiles was quickly cancelled out by a Niall Ennis brace - which came either side of an impressive Lee Evans strike.

Ahead of the break, Lynden Gooch pulled one back for the visitors before the man responsible for two of the Seasiders’ goals was shown a straight red.

This prompted a backs against the wall performance from Steve Bruce’s side throughout the second half, who were able to hold out their opponents to claim all three points.

Huddersfield broke the deadlock after only three minutes, with a Wiles shot from the edge of the box trickling past Bailey Peacock-Farrell with the help of a deflection.

The Seasiders equaliser quickly followed courtesy of Ennis remaining alert. The forward latched onto a loose ball inside the Terriers half, before running through on goal and beating Owen Goodman - who should’ve done better in his attempts of stopping the shot from a narrow angle.

Just before the 20-minute mark, Bruce’s side edged their way in front thanks to a stunner from Evans. The ball was neatly laid off into the path of the midfielder on the edge of the box, allowing the Welshman to smash in a superb strike from distance.

Shortly after, the lead was strengthened further. Following a dangerous passage of play, during which time Michael Ihiekwe had seen a header blocked in front of goal, George Honeyman produced a perfectly placed pass back into the mix.

Ennis was the recipient in the box, with the ex-Stoke City man producing a light finish to beat Goodman again.

On the other side of the half hour mark, Huddersfield pulled one back. A ball across the face of goal trickled through to Gooch - who fired a shot in from a tight angle.

Ahead of the break, the Seasiders had their numbers reduced, with Ennis being sent off for a challenge on Jack Whatmough.

Niall Ennis | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

The change of situation saw Albie Morgan make an earlier appearance than expected, as he replaced Ashley Fletcher for his first outing of the campaign following a spell out through injury.

Despite their defensive struggles throughout the opening weeks of the campaign, Blackpool were able to shut out their opponents after the restart.

Blackpool were able to keep a strong shape to frustrate Lee Grant’s side, with very few opportunities coming the way of the visitors.

The introduction of Zac Ashworth ahead of the hour mark made things even tighter, while CJ Hamilton was moved up front to chase any scraps that came his way.

It proved to be an afternoon where the efforts of Bruce’s side were ultimately rewarded, as they tasted victory for the first time this season after a difficult start to proceedings.

Blackpool FC: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jordan Brown (93’), Olly Casey, Micheal Ihiekwe, Hayden Coulson, Tom Bloxham (59’), Lee Evans, George Honeyman, CJ Hamilton, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher (40’).

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons (93’), Albie Morgan (40’), Malcolm Ebiowei, Dale Taylor, Zac Ashworth (59’), Emil Hansson.

