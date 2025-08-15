Blackpool signed Dale Taylor from Nottingham Forest last week.

Dale Taylor states the decision to join Blackpool was an easy one after a number of conversations about the club.

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road on a four-year deal, with a 12 month option, last week, after a reported fee of around £1million was agreed with Nottingham Forest.

A number of teams were linked with the 21-year-old throughout the summer, with the Seasiders fighting off interest from the Championship, as well as fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle.

Taylor already knows the third tier well, having spent the last few years on loan with Burton Albion, Wycombe Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

During his 12 months with the latter, he was on hand with 11 goals in total, and will be looking to improve on that figure in Tangerine.

There was a sigh of relief on the Fylde Coast to get the deal for the forward over the line following a lengthy process to complete the signing.

“It was probably going for six weeks,” Taylor said.

“There were a few clubs in there, and Blackpool were one of them. I spoke to the manager (Steve Bruce) and some of my friends, and they all had good things to say about this club and where it’s going, so that made it really easy.

“When people speak good about the club, it just stands out. Steve Bruce is a great manager and everything he’s done in his career is unbelievable, so it gave me that hunger to work under him. I can’t wait to get going and to improve.

“I’m here to do the best I can for the club, myself, my teammates, and the fans. I’ve been around League One for a couple of years now on loan, and I’ve really enjoyed it. Every loan got better and improved.

“The goal here is to aim to get to the Championship and get promoted. That’s every player’s aim, the manager and the staff - hopefully we can do that.”

International ambitions

Dale Taylor (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Taylor is a Northern Ireland international, having represented his country nine times since making his debut in 2021.

The Blackpool forward is hopeful his form at Bloomfield Road will earn him further opportunities on the international stage.

“It’s a big factor,” he added.

“It all comes down to how well you are playing for your football club. Getting the call-up for Northern Ireland is massive. There’s no better feeling than playing for your country - I’ve said it plenty of times.

“A boy from Belfast playing for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park is unbelievable - there’s no better feeling than that.

“I’m young. I’m inexperienced but experienced at the same time. I just to get as many caps as I can.”

