Gallery: 23 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans celebrating dramatic first victory

The Seasiders put in an impressive display to beat Huddersfield Town 3-2 for their first win of the season, but had to do it the hard way.

An early opener from Ben Wiles was quickly cancelled out by a Niall Ennis brace - which came either side of an impressive Lee Evans strike.

Ahead of the break, Lynden Gooch pulled one back for the visitors before the man responsible for two of the Seasiders’ goals was shown a straight red.

This prompted a backs against the wall performance from Steve Bruce’s side throughout the second half, who were able to hold out their opponents to claim all three points.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the match:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters provided superb backing to help Steve Bruce's side to their first win of the season. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters provided superb backing to help Steve Bruce's side to their first win of the season. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters provided superb backing to help Steve Bruce's side to their first win of the season. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters provided superb backing to help Steve Bruce's side to their first win of the season. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters provided superb backing to help Steve Bruce's side to their first win of the season. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales