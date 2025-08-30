Blackpool player ratings V Bolton Wanderers: Three score 8/10 in draw at Bloomfield Road

Dale Taylor helped force an own goal to break the deadlock after 13 minutes. A strong turn from the forward allowed him to drill his way into space, before taking his time to release a shot with bodies around him. Teddy Sharman-Lowe was unfortunate, with the ball striking his back after hitting the post, before trickling over the line.

Albie Morgan wasn’t too far off quickly doubling the Seasiders lead, but saw a free kick from distance edge just past the target.

Bolton had a couple of opportunities to pull one back, with Cozier-Duberry curling an effort wide, and Maron Burstow firing a shot over the bar under pressure from Olly Casey.

Blackpool were able to avoid their usual habit of conceding immediately from the restart, and instead almost extended their lead, as Danny Imray placed a shot just wide of the target after finding himself in space down the right.

On the hour mark, the Wanderers did find a way through to equalise. A fortunate deflection in the box, left the ball free for Burstow to fire towards goal.

After playing a big part in the opener, Taylor came close to regaining the lead for the Seasiders, with a side-footed effort forcing Sharman-Lowe into a good save.

Heading into the closing stages, Bolton thought they had found a winner. A well-worked corner routine to Xavier Simons saw the midfielder fire a shot into the bottom corner, but the celebrations were quickly cut short by the linesman’s flag.

Here’s how Blackpool performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

2 . Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7 Bailey Peacock-Farrell made an early save to deny Amario Cozier-Duberry, with the Birmingham City loanee pushing a curling shot wide.

3 . Danny Imray - 7.5 Danny Imray had some bright moments on his first competitive start for Blackpool, but was also on hand with an irresponsible tackle to pick up a yellow.

4 . Michael Ihiekwe - 7 It was a much-improved afternoon from Michael Ihiekwe after a tough start to his life at Bloomfield Road.

5 . Olly Casey - 8 It was a commanding display from Olly Casey, and his best performance from the season so far.