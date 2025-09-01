Transfer gossip - Blackpool among several clubs interested in Liverpool forward

Kaide Gordon has been linked with a move to Blackpool (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon is reportedly attracting interest from Blackpool.

Blackpool have been linked with a move for Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon.

The Seasiders have already made a number of attacking signings this summer but are looking to make further additions ahead of today’s 7pm transfer deadline.

Emil Hansson and Malcolm Ebiowei have arrived on the wings in the past month, to offer competition for Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton, but a further wide option could be on Steve Bruce’s wish-list.

Chesterfield’s Armando Dobra has previously been linked with a move to Bloomfield Road, but now Gordon’s name has been thrown into the mix.

The Athletic’s James Pearce reports that the 20-year-old could leave Liverpool on loan at some point today, with Blackpool being among the teams interested.

Gordon’s career so far

Kaide Gordon (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Gordon progressed through the ranks of Derby County as a youngster, before being snapped up by the Reds in 2021.

Since being handed his senior debut for the Merseyside outfit in 2021, the attacker has gone on to feature in seven senior games, scoring once.

All of Gordon’s Liverpool appearances came under Jürgen Klopp, with two loan moves coming his way last season following the appointment of Arne Slot.

After featuring 10 times for Norwich City in the first half of the 2024/25 campaign, he was recalled in January and sent out to Portsmouth - where he made a further five outings in the Championship.

Injuries have limited the 20-year-old in recent times, and he will be looking to get a substantial amount of football under his belt on his next move away from Anfield.

What Bruce wants

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool boss Bruce has admitted he’s still open to recruiting in a number of areas, and remains hopeful of getting further deals over the line.

“I believe we’ve got one or two things floating around,” he said on Saturday.

“Since Thursday I just wanted to concentrate on the game, but I spoke to David and see what we’ve got.

“We could do with one or two. We’ve seen the value of the squad, we’re getting people back and up to speed, but it’s always my job to knock on the door. We’re looking at all areas.

“There’s going to be chaos, that's for sure. It baffles me every year like everyone else. It all stems from the top teams who make a decision on their younger players - we’re all waiting on the same dish to see what’s served up.”

