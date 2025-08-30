Blackpool have until 7pm this evening to complete any additional transfer business.

Steve Bruce states Blackpool are not expecting to lose any further players before the end of the transfer window.

The deadline for this summer’s business comes at 7pm this evening, with the Seasiders still looking to add extra players to their ranks.

While the club have already made 11 signings in the last few months, they have also lost a couple of big names in Sonny Carey and Rob - who both departed the Fylde Coast for Charlton Athletic at various points.

Bruce states the only Deadline Day movement he’s expecting at Bloomfield Road will be involving incomings.

When asked if further players could leave, he responded: “I wouldn’t think so. We’re very light at the moment in terms of numbers, so I wouldn’t think so.

“I’m going to be brutally honest - none of us wanted to lose Rob (Apter), I didn’t want to lose Sonny Carey either. I would’ve loved to have those two in the squad because of what they give us, however, it wasn’t to be.

“We’re moulding a squad that I think will be very good.”

Blackpool do have some younger players in their ranks like Terry Bondo and Spencer Knight who could benefit from lower league loans, but do not have to make any decisions on this during the window.

When asked if the teenagers could head out elsewhere, Bruce said:m “Possibly, but that’s a different situation. We made a big call sending young Kylian (Kouassi) and Ryan Finnigan out on loan because I believe they need to play and see how they get on with their careers - whether that’s with us or someone else.

“We made a big decision to let them out, and that’s something like 14 players out since last January, which is quite remarkable in my eyes, it’s ridiculous.”

