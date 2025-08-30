Blackpool played out a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Steve Bruce states he saw more positive signs in Blackpool’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

The Seasiders took the lead in the opening exchanges through a Teddy Sharman-Lowe own goal, after a shot from Dale Taylor went in off the keeper after hitting the post, before the visitors levelled through Mason Burstow after the break.

Heading into the fixture at Bloomfield Road, Steve Bruce’s side desperately needed something, after losing four of their opening five League One games - including back-to-back away defeats against Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle, making a point and a more spirited performance a welcome outcome.

“It was a good game in awful conditions, with two good sides who have made huge changes to their squad,” Bruce said.

“I looked at Bolton, and they were unrecognisable to what they were last year, so they’re suffering like we are in terms of change - it takes time for people to get used to their surroundings and know what their manager wants.

“I’ve seen signs that we are getting better. We’ve got a long way to go, we’ve only just started. We’d love a few more points on the board, of course we would, but it is what it is, let’s go to work on Monday and get prepared for two weeks’ time.

“I thought it was two really good teams who are finding their way (on display), and eventually we’ll be there and thereabouts. They’ve made big changes to their squad, and are in a similar situation to us trying to bed people in. There were glimpses and signs, I’ve seen enough to suggest we’re going in the right direction.

“Defensively we looked a lot more assured, especially in the second half, but their goal sums it up - Olly (Casey) gets a block on it, and it bounces straight into their guy. When you’re up against it, those things happen.”

