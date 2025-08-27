Blackpool have up until next Monday to complete their transfer business for the summer.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have experienced a busy summer in the transfer market - but still are still short as we approach next Monday’s 7pm deadline.

The Seasiders have looked like a team of strangers for the majority of the opening month of the League One season, losing four out of the five games they’ve played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s obvious they still need to add another defender to their ranks due to their leaky record at the back.

On paper they’ve got a selection of three good centre backs, but with one currently unavailable due to injury and others out of form, there’s little wiggle room for Steve Bruce to mix it up in that area.

Strengthening the defence is one of two major areas that need urgent work, with the other being the strike force.

Why another top attacker is needed

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Once again, the rationale is pretty obvious, Blackpool are struggling to score goals, and they are simply undercooked at the top end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce only has three senior natural strikers available to him, with Dale Taylor being the only one available in the last two games.

While Niall Ennis has just one more fixture of his suspension to serve before being available, and Ashley Fletcher’s hamstring injury isn’t too serious, it’s not unrealistic to suggest it’s likely two of the three front men will be absent at various other points throughout the season.

Tom Bloxham can play there, but in the last few weeks has looked a lot more comfortable on the wing. If he was moved from his natural role, it would only move the Seasiders’ problem to another area.

It’s been a struggle for Taylor in the last two games, with the recent-arrival from Nottingham Forest looking lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, he’s currently lacking match fitness and is still getting to develop relationships with his new teammates, but it’s an issue that Ennis and Fletcher would experience as well when put in the same position.

Something else needs to be available to not only provide more depth, but to offer an alternate opportunity to impact games.

The club should’ve had something lined up the moment they sent Kylian Kouassi out on loan. While the 22-year-old was miles down the pecking order and needed game time elsewhere for his own development, it seemed naive not to see him as a potential asset in the interim.

Terry Bondo should be handed opportunities in certain games this season, but he still has a lot of learning to do, and isn’t at the stage where he should be thrown in at the deep end just yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big gap already exists between Blackpool and the likes of Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town at the top, but if they want to take advantage of future slip ups from those above them then they can’t be numb in attack at any point.

The defensive lapses are concerning, but so is the fact that a singular goal would be enough to beat Bruce’s side at the moment due to their lack of ideas.

Your next story from the Gazette: New Blackpool striker states ex-Wigan Athletic teammate sold him Bloomfield Road move.