Blackpool take on Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Blackpool have endured a disastrous start to the new season - and will need a big shift in fortune against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders have lost four of their opening five League One outings, as well as being knocked out of the EFL Cup in the first round.

In the league, their defensive woes have proven costly, with 12 goals going in against them - which is the worst record in the division.

The absence of certain individuals has been a mitigating factor, as it has forced Steve Bruce to move away from his preferred formation in some games, as well as leading to players being used in unnatural positions.

Nonetheless, there’s still enough quality to the pitch to produce a higher level of performance, with high-profile names in the squad being far from their best.

Here’s some of the things for Bruce to consider ahead of Bolton Wanderers’ visit to Bloomfield Road this weekend:

Imray or Lyons at right back

Danny Imray | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

In the last few weeks Jordan Brown has been used at right back, rather than in his natural midfield position.

Initially the summer arrival from Leyton Orient did a decent enough job, and proved he could be a solid back-up option in that area, but as the games have gone on teams have started to expose his natural weaknesses in the role.

The club are obviously being cautious over Andy Lyons over his lengthy spell on the sidelines, but it does feel as if he should’ve been used more than he has been in the last month, and his limited minutes is down to a selection decision.

Meanwhile, on the back of his debut off the bench away to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray should have more than enough in the tank to get his first start in Tangerine after missing the first few weeks of the campaign through a knee injury.

It will benefit the team just to have a natural fullback on the right side, but it’ll also benefit Brown to be back in the middle, and potentially part of the midfield three.

An opportunity for Ashworth

Zac Ashworth

Another defensive consideration for Bruce should be over whether Zac Ashworth deserves his chance, even if it’s off the bench.

The 22-year-old has done a decent enough job when he’s been called upon in the last few weeks, and probably deserves to feature more.

With James Husband currently injured, he is the natural competition for Hayden Coulson at left back, but in the past the ex-West Brom youngster has also played at centre back.

Michael Ihiekwe has struggled at the start of his Blackpool career, and could need some time out just to take the pressure off and allow him to come back stronger.

With Fraser Horsfall still working his way back from injury, a bold call of throwing Ashworth into the mix could be a needed roll of the dice at the moment.

Ebiowei’s chance

Malcolm Ebiowei

This weekend’s game could be Malcolm Ebiowei’s first real opportunity to impress the Seasiders faithful following his move from Crystal Palace.

In his first few weeks at Bloomfield Road, the winger has been given minutes off the bench. During that time, there’s been short bursts of potential - without anything actually coming to fruition.

While CJ Hamilton has been struggling, it’s understandable that Bruce didn’t want to throw Ebiowei into the mix without a proper pre-season under his belt, but with his substitute appearances, alongside a full schedule of training before Bolton, he should be up to speed now.

Birmingham City loanee Emil Hansson is the other option to mix things up out wide, but even when given a start, he’s not been able to do too much to impress up until now.

Helping out Taylor

Dale Taylor | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

A key thing for Blackpool to fix this weekend is the amount of support given to Dale Taylor.

The recent-arrival from Nottingham Forest clearly isn’t fully up to speed, and hasn’t been on the same wavelength as his teammates.

More must be done to help out the 21-year-old to stop him from being the only one trying to close down up front, and so balls forward aren’t wasted if he’s not making the right run.

His relationship with his teammates will grow over time, but there must be tweaks to help out all parties in the meantime.

If Ashley Fletcher is back and he has a striker partner, then that will be a massive plus, but if not, the wingers must come inside more often to offer assistance.

