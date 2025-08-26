Blackpool were defeated 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s early season woes continued on Saturday afternoon as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Set pieces have been a major problem for the Seasiders in recent weeks, in the opening exchanges they found themselves tested from a corner once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial ball into the box was flicked on at the front post, but Steve Bruce’s side were able to deal with the second dual.

The Pilgrims had a couple of golden opportunities to open the scoring in the ninth minute. A ball through to Bali Mumba cut open the visitors’ defence far too easily. Bailey Peacock-Farrell was on hand to make a save with his foot, before debutant Lorent Tolaj failed to hit the open target on the rebound.

Down the other end, a huge moment came the way of Dale Taylor. A good ball into the box was played into the feet of the striker, but the eventual close-ranged shot was scuffed and went wide of the target.

Albie Morgan couldn’t be accused of mishitting the ball just after the half hour mark. After having a corner perfectly played to him on the edge of the box, the midfielder fired a shot from distance towards the face of goal, forcing Luca Ashby-Hammond into an impressive save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Blackpool’s other major problems in recent times has been keeping alert following half time, and once again that proved problematic.

Three minutes after the break, Malachi Boateng got through the backline with ease, before cutting inside and curling a shot past Peacock-Farrell.

Ormerod offers verdict

Brett Ormerod

Seasiders legend Brett Ormerod was on commentary duty for BBC Radio Lancashire at the weekend.

The retired forward, who enjoyed two stints in Tangerine during his playing career, admitted it was stressful at times watching the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the opening 10 minutes, Plymouth came flying out of the traps - they didn’t look like a team that had lost their opening four games,” he told the broadcaster.

“A corner on two minutes, and a Plymouth player is left free again - according to my watch, my heart rate spiked twice.

“In the 10th minute, Bali Mumba was put through one on one with (Bailey) Peacock-Farrell, he should initially score, but it’s a great reaction save. The ball landed to the new million pound striker (Lorent) Tolaj - and remarkably he hit it first time, when he could’ve taken a touch, and completely missed the target.

“That seemed to spark Blackpool into life, and they had the best move of the match down the left-hand side. CJ Hamilton pulled a cross back, and it landed to Dale Taylor, but the ball was slightly behind him and he scuffed his shot. He worked really hard, he’s still not match fit, but had to lead the line on his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had a good set piece move with Albie Morgan too, and you thought, they’ve worked hard to get back into this game.

“You know Plymouth are going to come flying out of the traps in the second half, and this time it was Malachi Boateng who scored the goal.

“You can look at it two ways. It was a great individual goal, which it was, but from Blackpool’s defending, he got the ball and got in between three defenders, and no one got near him. He’s able to cut in onto his right to smash it in the corner.

“That completely changed the momentum. Blackpool didn’t offer much to get back into the game, and nothing really materialised.

“Again, it’s poor defending that has cost them again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your next story from the Gazette: New Blackpool striker states ex-Wigan Athletic teammate sold him Bloomfield Road move.