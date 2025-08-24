Gallery: 23 photos of the frustrated Blackpool fans who made the long trip to Plymouth

Malachi Boateng scored the only goal of the contest, to give the struggling Pilgrims their first win of the league campaign.

The result at Home Park continues the Seasiders’ own early-season misery, with Steve Bruce’s side losing four of their opening five, with very few positives to take during that period.

This is the second time this month that Blackpool have been defeated in Devon, following their 4-1 defeat away to Exeter a fortnight ago.

Here’s some of the best fan photos of the loyal Seasiders supporters who make the trip to Plymouth:

