Gallery: 23 photos of the frustrated Blackpool fans who made the long trip to Plymouth

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool’s longest trip of the season ended in disappointment – as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

Malachi Boateng scored the only goal of the contest, to give the struggling Pilgrims their first win of the league campaign.

The result at Home Park continues the Seasiders’ own early-season misery, with Steve Bruce’s side losing four of their opening five, with very few positives to take during that period.

This is the second time this month that Blackpool have been defeated in Devon, following their 4-1 defeat away to Exeter a fortnight ago.

Here’s some of the best fan photos of the loyal Seasiders supporters who make the trip to Plymouth:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Home Park.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Home Park. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Home Park.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Home Park. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Home Park.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Home Park. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Home Park.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Home Park. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Home Park.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Home Park. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Home Park.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Home Park. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SeasidersBlackpoolSteve Bruce
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice