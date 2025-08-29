Blackpool have been among a number of teams linked with Chesterfield’s Armando Dobra.

Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra has been linked with a number of clubs in the last few days - with Blackpool among those said to be in the race.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a bright start to the new season, scoring two goals in the Spireites’ opening five League Two outings.

Dobra has been at the SMH Group Stadium since 2022, having made the permanent move from Ipswich Town.

Throughout his time with the Derbyshire club so far, he’s found the back of the net 36 times and provided 15 assists in 136 outings - and was part of the squad that won the National League in 2024.

On Monday, Football Insider claimed the Seasiders were among eight clubs keeping an eye on the attacker, with Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Reading being among the other interested parties in League One.

Portsmouth were named in the Championship, but The News later revealed that Dobra was not on John Mousinho’s wish list.

Bruce responds to links

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Out of their 11 new signings so far this summer, Blackpool have already recruited on the wing, bringing in Emil Hansson on loan from Birmingham City and Malcolm Ebiowei on a permanent from Crystal Palace.

Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton are also available to Steve Bruce in the wide areas.

Reacting to the links with Dobra, the Seasiders head coach said: “He’s a very decent player, but I’m not going to talk about anyone else’s players, that would be rather rude of me, but he’s a player we like.

“We’re always trying to strengthen the squad if we possibly can. In terms of numbers, we are still a little bit short. There’s still a couple of days to go, and I would think we could do one or two pieces of business.

“There’s one or two things going on; whether we can get them over the line, we’ll wait and see. We’re trying our best.

“We’re never finished as managers, we always want more, and it’s my job to keep knocking down the door. We’ve had a hectic window, and a hectic 12 months since last Christmas.

“We’ve got some players that will come into the equation for the first time, like Danny Imray. We’ve not really seen Jordan Brown play in his proper position. All of them are getting used to their new surroundings.

“We’ve had them together for a couple of weeks at least, so the more we have them on the training ground, the more we can practice what we preach.”

