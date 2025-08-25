Transfer gossip: Blackpool ‘chasing’ former Ipswich Town talent in eight-horse race

Armando Dobra. | Getty Images

Blackpool are reportedly in the hunt to sign Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra along with Portsmouth, Derby County, Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Luton Town and Reading.

The Seasiders are reportedly one of eight clubs in the hunt for the exciting 24-year-old, who has impressed under Paul Cook in League Two.

Football Insider have claimed Steve Bruce’s men are chasing the forward, who has also been tipped with a switch to Championship trio Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United along with League One rivals Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Luton Town and Reading.

The article suggests the Spireites are reluctant to let Dobra depart before the close of the window but are bracing for interest with seven days to go.

The Ipswich Town product has three-years remaining on his current deal with Paul Cook’s side, having penned a fresh long-term deal in February.

But his two-year stay at the SMH Group Stadium could be coming to an end this summer, with a host of clubs reportedly eyeing a swoop.

Dobra has scored 36 goals and registered 15 assists in 136 appearances in all competitions for Chesterfield - and was a vital part of their National League title-winning 2023-24 campaign.

The London-born ace has started this term on fine form already, netting on two occasions as Cook’s men currently sat second after the opening five games.

The attacker is a versatile operator who can operate in any of the three positions behind the striker, but predominantly either appears on the right or left wing.

Dobra has already made an impact on the international stage, registering 18 appearances for Albania at youth level.

After coming through the ranks at Portman Road, he made 30 outings for the Tractor Boys before his switch to the Spireites in 2022. The young attacker has also spent time with Colchester United during his career.

Steve Bruce on Blackpool business in final week of window

Dale Taylor | Blackpool FC

Blackpool have been busy so far this summer, adding 11 new faces to the squad.

Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis, Franco Ravizzoli, Jordan Brown, Danny Imray, Dale Taylor, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Emil Hansson and Malcolm Ebiowei have all been recruited during the window.

After a disappointing start to the season, which has seen just one win in their opening five games, Bruce believes business far from complete just yet at Bloomfield Road, with a week to go until deadline day.

He told The Gazette last week: “There’s another week - and we haven’t given up, that’s for sure. As always, if there’s someone out there who can improve us, then we’ll try and act on it.

“It’s been stop-start. We had the initial ones with people who are out of contract, and we did particularly well then. Now, we’ve had to wait for the big clubs to go into action because they started two weeks after us, so that’s had an effect.

“We’ll see what we can do, I don’t think we’re quite finished yet.”

