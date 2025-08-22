Steve Bruce reiterates Blackpool's transfer mindset heading into final week
Steve Bruce states Blackpool aren’t finished with their transfer business yet.
The Seasiders have recruited 11 new players throughout the summer so far, but will look to get further deals over the line before the window deadline at 7pm on September 1.
Dale Taylor became the the club’s newest signing of the summer a fortnight ago, after making the move to the Fylde Coast for a fee of around £1million from Nottingham Forest.
The 21-year-old followed Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis, Franco Ravizzoli, Jordan Brown, Danny Imray, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Emil Hansson and Malcolm Ebiowei through the doors at Bloomfield Road, with the majority being handed their debuts in the past few weeks.
Following a difficult start to the season for his Blackpool side, Bruce admits there’s more work to do be done.
“There’s another week - and we haven’t given up, that’s for sure,” he said.
“As always, if there’s someone out there who can improve us, then we’ll try and act on it.
“It’s been stop-start. We had the initial ones with people who are out of contract, and we did particularly well then. Now, we’ve had to wait for the big clubs to go into action because they started two weeks after us, so that’s had an effect.
“We’ll see what we can do, I don’t think we’re quite finished yet.”
Further loans
Blackpool still have space to add further loanees to their ranks, with Imray, Peacock-Farrell and Hansson all arriving on temporary deals.
Bruce is open to exploring that market once again after seeing a number of young players succeed last season.
“The loan system is always for the lower clubs,” he added.
“Look how well we used it last year, I think of Elkan (Baggott), Harry Tyrer and Odel (Offiah). The problem is, they go back to their parent clubs and leave you with a hole to fill.
“It’s always a market that we can look at.”
