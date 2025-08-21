Blackpool postponement confirmed for upcoming League One fixture

A postponement has been announced for Blackpool’s meeting with Luton Town next month.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s upcoming game against Luton Town has been postponed due to international call-ups in the Hatters squad.

The two teams were due to meet at Bloomfield Road on September 6, but the fixture will now take place at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This marks the first of three international breaks scheduled before Christmas, with games against Stockport County (October 11) and Burton Albion (November 15) falling in the other periods.

The movement of the Luton match means both clubs will have to wait for their opportunity to take to the pitch following the end of the summer transfer window - which closes on September 1.

Steve Bruce has added 11 new players to his squad in the last few months, but will be looking for further additions in the next week following a tricky start to the campaign.

The Seasiders have lost four of their opening five games in all competitions, with meetings with Plymouth Argyle and Bolton Wanderers coming up before their weekend off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When could the Luton game be rearranged for?

Luton Town | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

There are a number of spaces available for Blackpool’s game against Luton to take place before the end of 2025.

Both clubs have free midweek slots on the W/C September 22, W/C October 20, W/C November 3 and W/C November 24.

Your next story from the Gazette: Winger shares Blackpool target as he makes Birmingham City admission.