Reports suggest ex-Morecambe forward Billy Whaite is close to joining Blackpool.

Blackpool are reportedly on the verge of adding a new teenage striker to their ranks.

Billy Whaite has attracted interest from a number of clubs throughout the summer after catching the eye progressing through Morecambe’s ranks.

Despite the recent resolution of the ownership issues at the Mazuma Stadium, the 17-year-old’s future still lies elsewhere, with Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke reporting that the Seasiders have won the race for his signature.

Who is Whaite?

Whaite is a product of the Shrimps academy, but has picked up his first taste of senior football in the last few months.

Back in April, Derek Adams handed the striker his competitive debut off the bench in a League Two meeting with Salford City.

In addition to this, the teenager also featured in four pre-season friendlies for the National League outfit, during which time he scored three goals.

At an earlier stage in his development, Whaite enjoyed success playing for Lancashire Schools FA, winning a treble with the U16s in 2024, during which time his teammates included current Blackpool academy player Oluchukwu Nwankwo.

Competition for Whaite

Amid the recent problems at Morecambe, the forward was attracting interest from a number of clubs.

The likes of Stoke City, Wigan Athletic and Hull City had all been linked, prior to Wednesday’s report stating Whaite had chosen Bloomfield Road as his next destination.

