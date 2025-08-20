Blackpool boss shares extent of injury for striker ahead of Plymouth Argyle trip

Ashley Fletcher has been ruled out of Blackpool’s game away to Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Blackpool are set to be without Ashley Fletcher for Saturday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle.

The striker was forced off with a hamstring problem in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road.

Despite there being hopes he would be available for the midweek meeting with Mansfield Town, the 29-year-old was unable to feature in the 2-0 defeat at Field Mill, and will also be unavailable for the upcoming trip to Home Park.

“He won’t make the weekend,” head coach Steve Bruce said.

“It’s probably grade one, so we’re looking at Bolton maybe and we’ll see where he is then.”

Attacking plan

Tom Bloxham

Dale Taylor featured as a lone striker in the loss to the Stags, with Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton featuring on the wings, but Bruce states he does still have the personnel available to use his preferred 4-4-2 formation - even with Niall Ennis still suspended for the next two games following his red card against the Terriers.

“We’ve got Blocko who can go through the middle, so that’s a possibility,” he added.

Injury boosts

Danny Imray | Blackpool FC

Blackpool could welcome some players back to action this week, with ex-Stockport County captain Fraser Horsfall making progress and Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray returning to training.

The pair would provide the Seasiders with an additional boost following Albie Morgan’s return to action from the bench on Saturday afternoon.

“Fraser is out of his boot and Danny Imray has trained for the first time today, so we’re hoping to have them by the end of the week,” Bruce stated on Monday.

“We’ve got people coming back. (James) Husband is the main concern because he’ll be around Christmas time.”

