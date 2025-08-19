Blackpool were defeated by Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

Steve Bruce states he was left embarrassed by the way Blackpool defended the corners they conceded from in their 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

The Seasiders had kept themselves level in the contest at the end of the first half following a penalty save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but quickly found themselves behind to a Jamie McDonnell brace shortly after the break - with set pieces once again proving problematic.

On the back of a performance full of energy to overcome Huddersfield Town at the weekend, Bruce’s side were unable to get up for the midweek trip to Nottinghamshire, and suffered their third league loss in four games.

Reflecting on the contest, the Blackpool boss said: “I don’t think there was anything in it. The first half was a nothing game - how often do we see one like that. We just have to do the basics well, it’s quite straightforward and simple but we keep giving ourselves a mountain to climb with the errors from set pieces.

“It’s something like six goals we’ve conceded from set pieces so it’s frustrating. Mansfield do ask you the question and put it in your box, but we’ve got enough experience and know-how to deal with it in my opinion, but we’re not at the moment.

“We can talk about it until we’re blue in the face, like we have done internally for weeks, but we’ve obviously still not got the ability to put it right, and the thing we’ve got question is if the individual has got the courage to go and win it.

“The boy who scored for them is a midfield player, so it’s not like he’s a big header of the ball. It’s a frustration for everyone.

“It becomes a little bit embarrassing - I have to tell you that. I’ve been in it a long time, and I don’t think I’ve been involved where we simply can’t defend simple corners.

“We’ve changed our approach to it; we’ve changed the dynamic of it, but it’s our Achilles heel at the moment.

“We’ve worked on it practically every day, but what we can’t put into action is a bit of hunger, a bit of courage and a bit of desire to clear, so we have to seriously examine ourselves in that respect because it’s happened too many times.

“In a game where there was nothing in it, they’ve scored from two corners which is deeply disappointing. We don’t give ourselves if we keep conceding every time the opposition get a corner.

“We’ve got a big issue with it so we’ll have another look, but we’ve got to question our ability to put our heads in where it hurts.

“It doesn’t matter how I examine it, to defend a set piece, you’ve got to be brave. At the moment we’ve got to ask ourselves if we’re doing that, and the simple answer is no.

“We didn’t show enough going the other way either. We huffed and puffed all night, but it was one of those games that we get away from home. We just have to do the basics and defend it to see it through.

“We keep kicking ourselves. We had a meeting about it today, and we went on the grass to do it yesterday - we’ve done everything we possibly can.”

