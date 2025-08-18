Ryan Finnigan has departed Blackpool on loan.

Blackpool midfielder Ryan Finnigan has completed a loan move to League Two side Walsall.

The 21-year-old heads out looking for more experience and game time, having found himself down the pecking order in midfield at Bloomfield Road.

Finnigan made the move to Bloomfield Road in from Southampton in January 2024, but spent his first few months with the Seasiders recovering from an injury he picked up while on loan with Shrewsbury Town.

After making his debut under Neil Critchley at the beginning of last season, he was able to make further appearances under Steve Bruce, with 19 outings in Tangerine coming his way in total - during which time he’s scored three goals.

The midfielder becomes the second Blackpool player to make the move to the fourth tier on loan, with Kylian Kouassi joining Cambridge United earlier on Monday.

Bruce discusses loan move for pair

Kylian Kouassi (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bruce believes both players need an opportunity to get minutes under their belt rather than sitting on the bench on the Fylde Coast.

“The pair of them needs games in their development to get some know-how,” he said.

“It’s not healthy for them to be in a position where they’re not playing enough. They’re both young lads who want to get on with their careers.

“We want them to succeed in a lower league to have the possibility of coming back and having a big part either after Christmas or in the future.

“They’re desperate to play, so let’s hope they both have successful loan periods and we can welcome them back as better players.

“They’ve sat on benches for too long. Kylian is a bit different to Ryan because he’s got to remain injury-free after an awful hard time with his hamstring. He’s over that now and has had a good pre-season, the next thing is - can he go and score some goals for Cambridge.

“There’s some very good signs for Ryan, but it’s fair to say he’s not had the rub of the green, and he’s not had a big enough go at it, hence why we are sending him out on loan to do that.”

Chances for youngsters

With Ryan Finnigan heading out on loan, Spencer Knight could be given a chance on the bench.

With Finnigan and Kouassi both departing, and other players currently unavailable due to injury and suspension, the Seasiders could turn to some of their other youngsters for the midweek League One meeting with Mansfield Town.

Both Spencer Knight and Terry Bondo are among the teenagers who may get an opportunity to feature on the bench at Field Mill, after previously being part of Bruce’s first-team squad in the past.

“Big Terry and Spencer are in the squad,” the Blackpool boss stated.

“We’ve been delighted with Spencer and how he’s handled pre-season.”

