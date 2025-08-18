Blackpool claimed a 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road - despite being down to 10-men for the majority of the contest.

Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod states Steve Bruce’s side delivered the performance they needed to pick up their first win of the season.

The Seasiders put in an impressive display at Bloomfield Road to beat Huddersfield Town 3-2, but had to do it the hard way.

An early opener from Ben Wiles was quickly cancelled out by a Niall Ennis brace - which came either side of an impressive Lee Evans strike.

Ahead of the break, Lynden Gooch pulled one back for the visitors before the man responsible for two of the Seasiders’ goals was shown a straight red.

This prompted a backs against the wall performance from Bruce’s side throughout the second half, who were able to hold out their opponents to claim all three points.

Ormerod, who enjoyed two stints in Tangerine during his playing career, was on commentary duty for BBC Radio Lancashire at the weekend, and was pleased to see a reaction from Blackpool following a difficult start to the campaign.

Ormerod offers verdict

Brett Ormerod (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Honestly, it was a fantastic game from the first kick off until the end,” he told the broadcaster.

“It wasn’t just a result that Blackpool needed, it was the performance - and they gave that.

“In the first 10 minutes I was very concerned. Huddersfield scored after three, and it was all them. They have very good players who can get into the pockets to hurt you, they get to the byline and get quality in.

“It looked as if it was going to be a long afternoon for Blackpool, but then out of nowhere, Jack Whatmough went to meet a ball, but completely misjudged it. Niall Ennis picked the ball up about 40 yards from goal, and ran all of the way to smash it in to make it 1-1.

“Evans, who was fantastic, hit an absolute rocket with his left foot. The keeper didn’t even move, before he had a chance to react it was 2-1.

“Then while Huddersfield were waiting for an offside that never came, Ennis pounced on the ball for his second goal.

“Blackpool changed the whole momentum of the game, and were the better team, but there was that defensive frailty, and this time it was Gooch who scored from a pull back, with a low cross evading everyone. I think the keeper should save it, he struck it well, but he’s got to save it.

“The big turning point was Niall Ennis getting sent off, and it changed the whole momentum. They had to defend as a unit, but they covered every blade of grass to keep Huddersfield at bay. They got blocks and tackles in, it was a proper performance.

“All in all it was a great result for them, but it was the performance they needed. They will sleep tonight, they must absolutely be run off their feet. What an entertaining game - one of the best I’ve seen for a bit.

“The Blackpool fans were absolutely fantastic, they were all singing and really dragged the boys through. It’s a well deserved three points.”

