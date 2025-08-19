Blackpool were defeated by Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

Blackpool were on the end of a 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town as they failed to back up their first win of the season.

The Seasiders had kept themselves level in the contest at the end of the first half following a penalty save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but quickly found themselves behind to a Jamie McDonnell brace shortly after the break - with set pieces once again proving problematic.

On the back of a performance full of energy to overcome Huddersfield Town at the weekend, Steve Bruce’s side were unable to get up for the midweek trip to Nottinghamshire, and suffered their third league loss in four games.

Peacock-Farrell was called into action in the opening exchanges, with the Birmingham City loanee doing well to push away an effort from distance by Regan Hendry.

Shortly after, another early opportunity came Mansfield’s way. This time, Will Evans was on hand to release a shot in the box, but saw his attempt on the half volley fly over the crossbar.

Stags skipper Louis Reed also hit an effort high of the target ahead of the half hour mark, after a loose pass from CJ Hamilton on the opposition box gave Nigel Clough’s side a chance to counter.

Blackpool’s first real chance came through the winger, with the 30-year-old looping a header over the bar after some good work from Tom Bloxham down the right.

Ahead of the break, a further two chances came the way of Hendry. The first was fired over the crossbar, while his second was heroically blocked by Olly Casey.

In first half stoppage time, Mansfield were awarded a penalty following a handball in the box.

Following his recent struggles, Peacock-Farrell stood up for a much-needed moment to remember, with the 28-year-old guessing the right way to deny Evans.

Meanwhile, after initially giving away the spot kick, Lee Evans was on hand to make a clearance off the line on the rebound.

Following the restart, the Stags quickly put their penalty disappointment behind them, with McDonnell opening the scoring with a header from a corner.

Another set piece provided the midfielder with his second goal eight minutes later. The initial ball into the box wasn’t dealt with by the Seasiders, leaving the Nottingham Forest loanee free to poke an effort past Peacock-Farrell.

Max Dickov had a chance to extend the lead further, but ultimately placed a tame shot straight into the hands of the Blackpool keeper as he broke into the box.

Albie Morgan was handed a couple of free kick opportunities on the edge of the box with the scoreline at 2-0, but fired one over the crossbar, before hitting another into the wall - with very few attempts on goal coming beyond that.

Blackpool FC: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jordan Brown, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton (70’), Albie Morgan, Lee Evans (56’), George Honeyman, Tom Bloxham, Dale Taylor.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Malcolm Ebiowei (70’), Zac Ashworth, Emil Hansson (56’), Terry Bondo, Spencer Knight.

