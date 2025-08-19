Blackpool player ratings V Mansfield Town: Seven score 5/10 in poor midweek outing

On the back of a performance full of energy to overcome Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, the Seasiders were unable to match those levels.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was called into action in the opening exchanges, with the Birmingham City loanee doing well to push away an effort from distance by Regan Hendry.

Shortly after, another early opportunity came Mansfield’s way. This time, Will Evans was on hand to release a shot in the box, but saw his attempt on the half volley fly over the crossbar.

Blackpool’s first real chance came through CJ Hamilton, with the winger looping a header over the bar after some good work from Tom Bloxham down the right.

In first half stoppage time, the Stags were awarded a penalty following a handball in the box.

Following his recent struggles, Peacock-Farrell stood up for a much-needed moment to remember, with the 28-year-old guessing the right way to deny Evans.

Meanwhile, after initially giving away the spot kick, Lee Evans was on hand to make a clearance off the line on the rebound.

Following the restart, Mansfield quickly put their penalty disappointment behind them, with Jamie McDonnell opening the scoring with a header from a corner.

Another set piece provided the midfielder with his second goal eight minutes later. The initial ball into the box wasn’t dealt with by the Seasiders, leaving the Nottingham Forest loanee free to poke an effort past Peacock-Farrell.

Albie Morgan was handed a couple of free kick opportunities on the edge of the box with the scoreline at 2-0, but fired one over the crossbar, before hitting another into the wall - with very few attempts on goal coming beyond that.

Here’s how the Seasiders’ performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Mansfield Town at Field Mill. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

2 . Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6 Bailey Peacock-Farrell was on hand in the opening exchanges to push away a shot from distance by Regan Hendry. The big moment for the Birmingham City loanee came before the break, as he stepped up to save a Will Evans penalty. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Brown - 5 Jordan Brown was named at right back for the third consecutive game, and made some important defensive contributions. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

4 . Michael Ihiekwe - 5 Michael Ihiekwe will feel that he should've done better when defending the set pieces for Mansfield's two goals. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

5 . Olly Casey - 5 Olly Casey was on hand in the first half to block a shot from Regan Hendry, but was among the players at fault for the two messy set pieces. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales