Hope of 'lift' for Birmingham City loanee following first big Blackpool moment

Blackpool were defeated by Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

Blackpool endured a miserable midweek trip to Mansfield - but there was a positive moment for one player.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has struggled in recent times. Even prior to his loan move to Bloomfield Road this summer, he had found game time hard to come by in his first year with Birmingham City.

That rustiness has been apparent at times in the last few weeks, but Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce has stuck with him, and urged fans to do the same following the 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Ahead of the break in the game at Field Mill on Tuesday evening, Peacock-Farrell rewarded the faith of his manager - making a huge penalty save to deny the Stags’ Will Evans.

Unfortunately for the travelling fans this joy proved to be short-lived. Within 15 minutes of the restart, Blackpool found themselves 2-0 behind, with Jamie McDonnell scoring a brace from two poorly defended corners.

While the Seasiders as a team couldn’t be lifted by Peacock-Farrell’s standout moment for the club so far, on an individual level it could provide the Northern Ireland international with some much-needed confidence.

“The goalkeeper pulled off a great save,” Bruce said.

“I thought it was a dubious penalty - this handball thing that is plaguing us all. However, Bailey pulled off a great save, and you’d think that would’ve given everyone a lift, but two or three minutes after half time, we gave the ball away in a bad area and gave them a corner kick.

“I know he’s a talented keeper, and I know he needs games to be what he is, so that will give him a lift.

“We’ve got to give him a chance to keep a clean sheet but he’s got no chance with both goals - I’m hugely disappointed.”

Bruce’s past words on Peacock-Farrell

Steve Bruce has urged Blackpool supporters to get behind Bailey Peacock-Farrell following the goalkeeper's tough start to life at Bloomfield Road.

Bruce has been strong in his backing of Peacock-Farrell in the last few weeks, and believes in time he will impress the Blackpool faithful.

“We need them to get behind the goalkeeper,” he said on Saturday.

“He’s our player for a year, and he hasn’t played for a while - he’ll get better with a little bit of support and a pat on the back now and again.

“I feel as if he’s been made the scapegoat a little bit. I understand people’s frustrations. If you remember Harry (Tyrer) early on with us, he made a few mistakes.

“He’s an established goalkeeper, who if we get behind, and he gets himself well, then he’s very capable, so let’s try to encourage him.

“We’ve got to get behind him and show a little bit of support. I feel like I need to defend him. We’ve all had a bad couple of weeks.

“We’ve analysed the goals. He was at fault for one here, but he’s bared the brunt of the frustration of everybody.

“Everyone needs a pat on the back sometimes, and other times you need a rocket up the backside.

“I know Bailey will be okay, he’s shown enough in training. Technically he’s very good - you never lose your ability.”

