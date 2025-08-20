Blackpool were defeated by Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

Blackpool have a number of questions to ask themselves ahead of their game away to Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

The Seasiders head to Home Park with three defeats out of the four league games they’ve played so far this season.

There was some positivity after a spirited 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday, but that was quickly wiped out by an underwhelming midweek performance against Mansfield Town.

Steve Bruce’s side once again fell victim to poor defending from set pieces as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Field Mill.

Jamie McDonnell was on hand with a brace for the Stags, with both of his goals coming from corner routines within the first 15 minutes of the second half.

“We’ve got a long trip and our preparation starts now before we head off to Plymouth - that’s what the division is, it asks you a question,” Bruce said.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down, get over this setback, and get ready for the weekend.

“We’re all bitterly disappointed that we’ve conceded from a set piece, which is annoying or frustrating - whatever you want to call it.

“We have to question ourselves and examine ourselves to say: ‘have we got the real hunger or desire to go and head it?’

“At the moment - we haven’t.”

Courage required

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Bruce states he want to see more courage from his side when it comes to defending set pieces after being caught out on multiple occasions in the last few weeks.

“I don’t think there was anything in it,” he stated.

“The first half was a nothing game - how often do we see one like that. We just have to do the basics well, it’s quite straightforward and simple but we keep giving ourselves a mountain to climb with the errors from set pieces.

“It’s something like six goals we’ve conceded from set pieces so it’s frustrating. Mansfield do ask you the question and put it in your box, but we’ve got enough experience and know-how to deal with it in my opinion, but we’re not at the moment.

“We can talk about it until we’re blue in the face, like we have done internally for weeks, but we’ve obviously still not got the ability to put it right, and the thing we’ve got question is if the individual has got the courage to go and win it.”

