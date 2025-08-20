Gallery: 21 photos of the loyal Blackpool fans enduring a tough watch in Mansfield

The Seasiders had kept themselves level in the contest at the end of the first half following a penalty save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but quickly fell behind to a Jamie McDonnell brace shortly after the break - with set pieces once again proving problematic.

On the back of a performance full of energy to overcome Huddersfield Town at the weekend, Steve Bruce’s side were unable to get up for the midweek trip to Nottinghamshire, and suffered their third league loss in four games.

Here’s the best fan photos from the game against the Stags:

1 . Blackpool fans It was a tough night for the travelling Seasiders supporters. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

