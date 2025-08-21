Crystal Palace loanee close to action for Blackpool ahead of Plymouth Argyle trip
Blackpool could have an injury boost for their trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.
The Seasiders have endured a poor run of form at the start of the new season, winning just one of their opening four League One games.
Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat away to Mansfield Town proved to be another drab display, with a lack of quality in attack matched by poor defending from set pieces.
Blackpool have been without a number of players in the last few weeks.
Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the club, after picking up a knee injury against Doncaster Rovers in pre-season.
The fullback has made progress in his recovery in the last few days and could be in contention for the trip to Home Park.
“Danny Imray has trained all week so he comes into the equation,” said Blackpool Steve Bruce.
“He’s a young player who had a season on loan at Bromley last year and has an exciting future ahead of him.
“He’s got off to the worst possible start with us, picking up an injury. It’s typical of our luck, but he’ll be a big acquisition for us.”
Elsewhere, Fraser Horsfall could be back in time for next Saturday’s home meeting with Bolton Wanderers, having not featured since the League One opener due to an ankle problem.
“We hope he will take some part in training next week,” Bruce added.
