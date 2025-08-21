Crystal Palace loanee close to action for Blackpool ahead of Plymouth Argyle trip

Blackpool take on Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool could have an injury boost for their trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders have endured a poor run of form at the start of the new season, winning just one of their opening four League One games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat away to Mansfield Town proved to be another drab display, with a lack of quality in attack matched by poor defending from set pieces.

Blackpool have been without a number of players in the last few weeks.

Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the club, after picking up a knee injury against Doncaster Rovers in pre-season.

The fullback has made progress in his recovery in the last few days and could be in contention for the trip to Home Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Danny Imray has trained all week so he comes into the equation,” said Blackpool Steve Bruce.

“He’s a young player who had a season on loan at Bromley last year and has an exciting future ahead of him.

“He’s got off to the worst possible start with us, picking up an injury. It’s typical of our luck, but he’ll be a big acquisition for us.”

Elsewhere, Fraser Horsfall could be back in time for next Saturday’s home meeting with Bolton Wanderers, having not featured since the League One opener due to an ankle problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope he will take some part in training next week,” Bruce added.

Your next story from the Gazette: Winger shares Blackpool target as he makes Birmingham City admission.