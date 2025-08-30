Blackpool played out a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders took the lead in the opening exchanges through a Teddy Sharman-Lowe own goal, before the visitors levelled through Maron Burstow after the break.

Heading into the fixture at Bloomfield Road, Steve Bruce’s side desperately needed something, after losing four of their opening five League One games - including back-to-back away defeats against Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle, making a point and a more spirited performance a welcome outcome.

The first save of the afternoon came from Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the 10th minute, with the Birmingham City loanee doing well to push away a curling shot from Amario Cozier-Duberry.

Shortly after, down the other end, Blackpool broke the deadlock, courtesy of some individual brilliance from Taylor.

A strong turn from the forward allowed him to drill his way into space, before taking his time to release a shot with bodies around him. Sharman-Lowe was unfortunate, with the ball striking his back after hitting the post, before trickling over the line.

Albie Morgan wasn’t too far off quickly doubling the Seasiders lead, but saw a free kick from distance edge just past the target.

Bolton had a couple of opportunities to pull one back, with Cozier-Duberry curling an effort wide, and Burstow firing a shot over the bar under pressure from Olly Casey.

Blackpool were able to avoid their usual habit of conceding immediately from the restart, and instead almost extended their lead, as Danny Imray placed a shot just wide of the target after finding himself in space down the right.

There were a couple of saves for Peacock-Farrell to make at the beginning of the second half, with both proving routine.

On the hour mark, the Wanderers did find a way through to equalise. A fortunate deflection in the box, left the ball free for Burstow to fire towards goal.

After playing a big part in the opener, Taylor came close to regaining the lead for the Seasiders, with a side-footed effort forcing Sharman-Lowe into a good save.

Heading into the closing stages, Bolton thought they had found a winner. A well-worked corner routine to Xavier Simons saw the midfielder fire a shot into the bottom corner, but the celebrations were quickly cut short by the linesman’s flag.

Meanwhile, in stoppage time, a header from Sam Dalby went wide of the target, as Seven Schumacher’s extended their run of draws to four games.

Blackpool FC: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray (82’), Michael Ihiekwe, Hayden Coulson, George Honeyman, Jordan Brown, Albie Morgan, Emil Hansson (66’), Tom Bloxham (55’), Dale Taylor (82’).

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons (82’), Fraser Horsfall, Lee Evans (82’), Ashley Fletcher (55’), CJ Hamilton (66’), Zac Ashworth.